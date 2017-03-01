ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE March 2, 2017 Visits to ATP's Village Tree Nursery Promise to Inspire YEREVAN--A visit to Armenia Tree Project's nursery in Karin Village is still one of Armenia's best-kept tourist secrets. The organization has opened up its operations to the public in recent years, hosting monthly "Get Rooted" tours of the nursery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.