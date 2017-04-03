OmniClaim Webinar Presents Recipe for Optimizing Cost Containment while Minimizing Provider Abrasion
Hosted by AHIP , the webinar will explain the growing challenge of provider abrasion, and strategies proven to optimize accurate recoveries while minimizing abrasion. Key issues discussed will include smarter claims selection, and why maintaining relationships matters when it comes to enhancing the speed to recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White dudes love raping children
|Mar 15
|BlackLatinoRapists
|4
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar 14
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar 7
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Feb '17
|Lowell Citizen
|3
|The This Old House Hour (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|clairehast123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC