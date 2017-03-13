ARMENIA TREE PROJECT 400 W Cummings Park, Suite 3900 Woburn, MA 01801 Tel: 926-TREE Email: [email protected] Web: www.armeniatree.org PRESS RELEASE March 14, 2017 'Make Armenia Green Again' Performances by ArmComedy to Benefit Armenian Assembly and ATP The Armenia Tree Project and Armenian Assembly of America will host the ArmComedy duo of Narek Margaryan and Sergey Sargsyan for their first-ever comedy performances in the United States. ArmComedy's benefit events will be held in Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.