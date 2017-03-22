Dunkin' Donuts: National brand, but s...

Dunkin' Donuts: National brand, but still local flavor

Saturday Mar 11

Steve Catalano went from being, "the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker" at his dad's Mister Donut shop in Woburn to owning 39 stores, with more than 500 employees, in the Dunkin' Donuts franchise. Catalano and Chris Sargent, the chief operating officer and a principal partner in the Catalano Companies, talked about owning a franchise business at the Nashoba Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast on March 8. The company has been with Dunkin' as it grew from a regional franchise to one with stores around the world.

Read more at Lowell Sun.

Woburn, MA

