Courtagen Continues Menu Expansion with Launch of New Spotlighta Gene ...

Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc. , an innovative molecular endocannabinoid platform and information company, announced today that it has launched 10 new gene panels in its Spotlight line of tests. The tests will expand the company's Spotlight menu in neurology and endocrinology, and adds to the selection of tests currently available for epilepsy, developmental delay, endocrinology, and mitochondrial disease.

