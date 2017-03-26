Caitlyn Kasper wonders where she comes from. It's not an easy question to answer.
One of Caitlyn Kasper's best friends speaks frequently about her Haitian heritage. Another tells stories of ancestors from Portugal and Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White dudes love raping children
|Mar 15
|BlackLatinoRapists
|4
|Sleazy Move By The Massachusetts Lottery (Jan '13)
|Mar 14
|Dawn Martin
|5
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar 7
|Harry Wells
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar '17
|hammerhead
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Feb '17
|Lowell Citizen
|3
|The This Old House Hour (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|clairehast123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC