Alleged drunk driver downs utility poles in Stoneham

Sunday Mar 26

An allegedly drunk Woburn man lodged a sports utility vehicle between a rock and fence after crashing into four utility poles early Sunday in Stoneham, knocking out power to hundreds, according to police. Ryan T. Carney, 22, and his passenger, another 22-year-old Woburn man, were found near a fence around 12:43 a.m. the intersection of William Street and Alden Avenue, according to police.

Woburn, MA

