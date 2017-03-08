Wilmington board split over Woburn br...

Wilmington board split over Woburn bridge work

Wednesday Feb 22

Selectmen are divided over the New Boston Street Bridge project in Woburn. The board was updated on the 25 percent design stage at a recent Board of Selectmen's meeting.

