Wareham man arraigned on prostitution charges
A Wareham man was charged with human trafficking this week following an investigation into websites with advertisements soliciting sexual services at a Woburn hotel, authorities announced Thursday. Antoine Harris, 43, was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Middlesex district attorney's office and Woburn police.
