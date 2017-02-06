Mitra Biotech Obtains CLIA Certification For Flagship Massachusetts Lab
BOSTON, MA, February 7, 2017 - Mitra Biotech, Inc., a global leader in advancing the personalization of cancer treatment, today announced the receipt of Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments certification for its Woburn, MA laboratory. CLIA certification denotes high quality standards, ensuring the accuracy, reliability, and timeliness of testing results.
