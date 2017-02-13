Minors destroys competition for FPU
For the second time in three weeks, senior Dage Minors went to the Boston University Track & Tennis Center and laid down a blistering time in the 800 meters on Saturday, leading the way for the Franklin Pierce University men's track & field team at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. This time around, he added an NCAA provisional mark in the 400 meters as well.
