Minors destroys competition for FPU

For the second time in three weeks, senior Dage Minors went to the Boston University Track & Tennis Center and laid down a blistering time in the 800 meters on Saturday, leading the way for the Franklin Pierce University men's track & field team at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. This time around, he added an NCAA provisional mark in the 400 meters as well.

