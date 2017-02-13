Minors destroys competition for FPU

Minors destroys competition for FPU

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

For the second time in three weeks, senior Dage Minors went to the Boston University Track & Tennis Center and laid down a blistering time in the 800 meters on Saturday, leading the way for the Franklin Pierce University men's track & field team at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. This time around, he added an NCAA provisional mark in the 400 meters as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello* Feb 9 Lowell Citizen 3
News The This Old House Hour Jan 27 clairehast123 2
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan '17 Max 1
White dudes love raping children Jan '17 smallwhitepenis 1
News Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t... Dec '16 maybe jam or jelly 10
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
News Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14) Nov '16 Retired SOF 22
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC