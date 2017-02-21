Little hope seen for recouping municipal early voting costs

Despite a determination by state Auditor Suzanne M. Bump that certain early-voting costs incurred by local city and town clerks, totaling nearly $720,000, should be paid for by the state, there is little chance of that happening unless the municipalities seek relief from the courts or the Legislature. "This sounds like there will need to be a lot of work done at the state and local level to work all this out," said Fitchburg City Clerk Anna Farrell about how municipalities, including Fitchburg's nearly $11,500 in mandated expenses, might go about getting reimbursed for the state-mandated early voting during the 2016 election.

