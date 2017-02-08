Icy roads cause crashes on highways, ...

Icy roads cause crashes on highways, streets around Greater Boston

Wednesday Feb 8

Rain coupled with freezing temperatures is causing major problems on highways and streets during the commute Wednesday morning, with a series of multiple vehicle crashes reported around Greater Boston. MassDOT has deployed sand and salt trucks across eastern Massachusetts, particularly on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 93. "Icy conditions,'' MassDOT warned on its Twitter account.

