Courtagen Receives Notice Of Allowance For A Genetically Targeted Pain Therapy Patent In The U.S.

Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc. , an innovative endocannabinoid platform and molecular information company, announced today that the company has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its patent application no. 14/895,557, titled "Methods and Kits for Treating and Classifying Individuals at Risk of or Suffering from TRAP1 Change-of-Function."

