ClearMotion pulls in $100 mln
Woburn, Massachusetts-based ClearMotion Inc , an automotive tech company, has raised $100 million in financing. J.P. Morgan Asset Management was the lead investor with participation from New Enterprise Associates, Qualcomm Ventures, World Innovation Lab and Eileses Capital.
