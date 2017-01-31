ClearMotion pulls in $100 mln

33 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Woburn, Massachusetts-based ClearMotion Inc , an automotive tech company, has raised $100 million in financing. J.P. Morgan Asset Management was the lead investor with participation from New Enterprise Associates, Qualcomm Ventures, World Innovation Lab and Eileses Capital.

Woburn, MA

