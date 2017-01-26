Yield10 Bioscience Reports Preliminary 2016 Camelina Field Test...
WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 26, 2017 -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. today announced preliminary field test results in its model Camelina system showing that the novel yield trait gene C3003 produces significant improvements in seed yield. Specifically, C3003 produced an increase in seed yield in Camelina of up to 23% in the best line as measured by average seed weight , which was statistically significant as compared to control plants.
