Wilmington enlists pols to fight Olin plan

Monday Jan 9

Selectmen met with representatives of the legislative delegation in Boston last month, seeking political help in stopping the proposed New England Transrail development at the Olin Chemical Superfund site. The meeting was organized by Kate Machet, Sen. Ed Markey's regional representative.

