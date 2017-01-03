Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Northeas...

Waramaug LS Hotels Renovates Northeast Fairfield Inn Hotel Portfolio

1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

Waramaug LS Hotels LLC , a private investment group, has completed extensive renovations of six Fairfield Inn by Marriott hotels, totaling over 680 rooms, located throughout New England. Purchased in the first quarter of 2015, the portfolio comprises the Fairfield Inn Burlington in Williston, Vermont; Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Fairfield Inn Amesbury in Amesbury, Massachusetts; Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn Burlington in Woburn, Massachusetts; Fairfield Inn Boston Tewksbury Andover in Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and the Fairfield Inn New Haven in Wallingford, Connecticut.

