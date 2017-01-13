USI Hires DePlacido to Employee Benefits Practice in Massachusetts
USI Insurance Services has hired Michael DePlacido as vice president of the employee benefits practice for its Woburn, Mass., office. In his new role, DePlacido is responsible for executive and strategic oversight of marketing processes and negotiations with carriers on behalf of his clients and in support of the USI ONE Advantage, said USI New England CEO Joseph Fico in a company release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Jan 12
|Information
|2
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|White dudes love raping children
|Jan 7
|smallwhitepenis
|1
|Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t...
|Dec '16
|maybe jam or jelly
|10
|Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan...
|Dec '16
|Twang
|3
|Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Retired SOF
|22
|Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Medfordtonian
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC