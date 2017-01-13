USI Hires DePlacido to Employee Benef...

USI Hires DePlacido to Employee Benefits Practice in Massachusetts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Insurance Journal West

USI Insurance Services has hired Michael DePlacido as vice president of the employee benefits practice for its Woburn, Mass., office. In his new role, DePlacido is responsible for executive and strategic oversight of marketing processes and negotiations with carriers on behalf of his clients and in support of the USI ONE Advantage, said USI New England CEO Joseph Fico in a company release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello* Jan 12 Information 2
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan 7 Max 1
White dudes love raping children Jan 7 smallwhitepenis 1
News Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t... Dec '16 maybe jam or jelly 10
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
News Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14) Nov '16 Retired SOF 22
News Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Medfordtonian 9
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. General Motors
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,988,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC