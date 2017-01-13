Students of for-profit "career school...

Students of for-profit "career school" get $30m in debt relief

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Boston.com

Thousands of students of who took out federal loans to attend the American Career Institute, a defunct for-profit school that once ran five campuses in Massachusetts, will have their debts automatically discharged, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. State law enforcement officials have said the school was a fraud, raking in tens of millions of dollars in federal college loans while peddling essentially worthless degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello* Jan 12 Information 2
News Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ... Jan 7 Max 1
White dudes love raping children Jan 7 smallwhitepenis 1
News Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t... Dec '16 maybe jam or jelly 10
News Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan... Dec '16 Twang 3
News Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14) Nov '16 Retired SOF 22
News Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Medfordtonian 9
See all Woburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at January 22 at 3:38AM EST

Woburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Woburn, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC