Students of for-profit "career school" get $30m in debt relief
Thousands of students of who took out federal loans to attend the American Career Institute, a defunct for-profit school that once ran five campuses in Massachusetts, will have their debts automatically discharged, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. State law enforcement officials have said the school was a fraud, raking in tens of millions of dollars in federal college loans while peddling essentially worthless degrees.
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Jan 12
|Information
|2
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|White dudes love raping children
|Jan 7
|smallwhitepenis
|1
|Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t...
|Dec '16
|maybe jam or jelly
|10
|Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan...
|Dec '16
|Twang
|3
|Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Retired SOF
|22
|Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Medfordtonian
|9
