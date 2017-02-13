Reps urge caution over Olin site plan

After hearing the selectmen's concerns about a potential New England Transrail development at the Olin Chemical site, representatives of the legislative delegation sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board. The letter, discussing the Superfund site located at 51 Eames St., was signed by Sen. Ed Markey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, whose district includes Wilmington, and U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, whose district includes neighboring Woburn.

