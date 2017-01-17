Planning Board Backs Plan to Ban Self...

Planning Board Backs Plan to Ban Self-Storage From 3 Districts in Woburn, MA

The Woburn, Mass., Planning Board has unanimously recommended the city council approve an ordinance that would eliminate self-storage as an allowable use in the city's business-interstate, industrial-park and industrial-general zoning districts. The measure is sponsored by council president Richard Haggerty, who believes self-storage doesn't generate enough tax revenue and devalues industrial properties, according to the source.

