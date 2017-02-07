Nurse pleads guilty
A former nurse from Wilmington was given three years probation and banned from nursing after pleading guilty Thursday to forging prescriptions for thousands of painkillers, including oxycodone, which authorities say she filled out in the names of relatives. In Middlesex Superior Court, Marjorie Taylor, 29, pleaded guilty to 35 counts of uttering a false prescription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Jan 12
|Information
|2
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan '17
|Max
|1
|White dudes love raping children
|Jan '17
|smallwhitepenis
|1
|Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t...
|Dec '16
|maybe jam or jelly
|10
|Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan...
|Dec '16
|Twang
|3
|Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Retired SOF
|22
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC