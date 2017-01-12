Medical examiner who took over troubl...

Medical examiner who took over troubled office is retiring

Massachusetts state medical examiner Dr. Henry Nields, left, testifies during the murder trial of Nathaniel Fujita in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn. BOSTON - The state's chief medical examiner on Thursday announced his plans to retire, a decade after he was asked to begin the turnaround of an office plagued by chronic understaffing and mismanagement.

