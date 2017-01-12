Gov. Baker signs 37 new laws as he works through pile on his desk

Baker signed one bill Thursday morning - designating the Hampden County Superior Court as the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse and 37 bills on Wednesday, according to a spokesman. The bills signed into law Wednesday deal mostly with local measures, including authorization for the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority to supply water to North Reading , the establishment of an arts, culture and tourism fund in the city of New Bedford and the creation of a special commission to preserve Polish heritage in the Pioneer Valley .

