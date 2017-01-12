Gov. Baker signs 37 new laws as he works through pile on his desk
Baker signed one bill Thursday morning - designating the Hampden County Superior Court as the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse and 37 bills on Wednesday, according to a spokesman. The bills signed into law Wednesday deal mostly with local measures, including authorization for the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority to supply water to North Reading , the establishment of an arts, culture and tourism fund in the city of New Bedford and the creation of a special commission to preserve Polish heritage in the Pioneer Valley .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington Police Corruption, Abuse. Minichiello*
|Jan 12
|Information
|2
|Senator wants law mandating prez candidate tax ...
|Jan 7
|Max
|1
|White dudes love raping children
|Jan 7
|smallwhitepenis
|1
|Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t...
|Dec 16
|maybe jam or jelly
|10
|Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan...
|Dec '16
|Twang
|3
|Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Retired SOF
|22
|Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Medfordtonian
|9
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC