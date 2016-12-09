Woburn and Stoneham police looking for tips in string of armed robberies

Woburn and Stoneham police are asking for help to identify the suspect involved in a string of robberies in four different communities this week. Stoneham police responded to the Spot Pond Mobil gas station on South Street at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to learn that a suspect entered the gas station's convenience store with a sharp object, demanded money, and fled from the store empty-handed after a clerk pressed a panic button, police said in a statement.

