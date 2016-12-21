Pollster ramping up new PAC to promote Greek-American candidates
National pollster David Paleologos has dipped his toe into Massachusetts political advocacy, drawing on his ancestral roots to try to spread Hellenism through the halls of Bay State government. "It's about encouraging young Greek-American women and men to run for office," Paleologos told the News Service about the newly formed Greek Political Action Committee of which he is chairman.
