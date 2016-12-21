PixarBio Establishes In Woburn, MA To Advance In-House Research...

PixarBio Corporation, developers of NeuroReleaseTM, a morphine replacement, non-opiate/opioid, non-addictive pain treatment with FDA approval expected in early 2019, announced today that it has established the JP Reynolds Research Center in Woburn, MA to transfer neurological research toward market. "Neuroscience is the unknown frontier in medicine, but our skillsets and patents are leading us to take on the most challenging neurological diseases in new ways, with success in our labs it's time to drive spinal cord and epilepsy product toward market.

