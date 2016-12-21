Lowell man indicted on charges linked to sixth OUI offense

A Lowell man who was charged with his sixth drunken-driving offense last summer has been indicted after Wilmington police he drove drunk, led police on a chase and then rammed two police cruisers while trying to flee. A Middlesex grant jury indicted Brian Caputo, 41, of 81 Arnold St., Lowell, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol ; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon ; malicious destruction of property over $250; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; resisting arrest; using a motor vehicle without authority; and failure to stop for police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.