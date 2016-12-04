Local Program Delivers Holiday Spirit...

Local Program Delivers Holiday Spirit to Local Seniors

Sunday Dec 4

The holidays are a time to celebrate the joy and warmth of the season with friends and family. In Lexington, the local Home Instead Senior CareA office is inviting the community to celebrate with local seniors who may be alone during the holiday season.

