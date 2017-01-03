Judge OKs Ayer's rat-eradication plan on 'nuisance' farm

With a judge's blessing, the town of Ayer on Wednesday will declare war on the hundreds of rats that infest the McNiff Farm on Westford Road. At a hearing Tuesday in Middlesex Superior Court, Judge Maynard Kirpalani extended a Dec. 16 temporary restraining order allowing Ayer officials to hire a company to exterminate the rats that infest the five-acre farm and pose a health and safety risk to the surrounding neighborhoods.

