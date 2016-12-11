Dorchester man arrested for alleged a...

Dorchester man arrested for alleged armed robbery in Woburn

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Boston.com

Robert Bauer, 48, was arrested Saturday for allegedly trying to rob two businesses in Woburn earlier this week, police said A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday for allegedly trying to rob two businesses in Woburn earlier this week, Woburn police said. Robert Bauer, 48, was charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of assault with intent to commit armed robbery, police said in a statement issued Saturday night.

