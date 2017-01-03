ClearLine IV Air Bubble Clearing Syst...

ClearLine IV Air Bubble Clearing System Cleared in Europe

ClearLine IV, a device from ClearLine MD designed to prevent air bubbles from entering the body via IV lines, has received the CE Mark approval allowing it to be marketed in Europe. An air embolism can be extremely dangerous, potentially causing strokes, heart attacks, and respiratory failure.

