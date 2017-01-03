ClearLine IV Air Bubble Clearing System Cleared in Europe
ClearLine IV, a device from ClearLine MD designed to prevent air bubbles from entering the body via IV lines, has received the CE Mark approval allowing it to be marketed in Europe. An air embolism can be extremely dangerous, potentially causing strokes, heart attacks, and respiratory failure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medgadget.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Dispute over Dunkin' parking spot led t...
|Dec 16
|maybe jam or jelly
|10
|Jill Stein seeks recount in Wisconsin, Michigan...
|Dec '16
|Twang
|3
|Family of CIA contractor slain in Benghazi may sue (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|Retired SOF
|22
|Medford hockey coaches fired after drinking bee... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Medfordtonian
|9
|factorytestkeyword
|Nov '16
|fakename
|1
|Wilmington in the 1960's (Nov '12)
|Oct '16
|curiouskidoo
|5
|Review: Genovesi Construction Masonry (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|kilgarvan
|46
Find what you want!
Search Woburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC