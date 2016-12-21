Blaze rips through Stoneham home

Thursday Dec 15

A raging, two-alarm fire that raced through a home in Stoneham yesterday caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, Stoneham fire Chief Matthew Grafton said. The fire, which started outside and spread to three golf carts, ignited nearby propane cylinders and destroyed a car before consuming the back end of a North Street house, Grafton said.

