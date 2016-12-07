Andover 17-year-old pleads guilty to charges that he made fake online threats, led hacker ring
A teenager from Andover who led a group of hackers who made fake threats nationwide, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to juvenile detention, State Police said. The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was ordered into the custody of the Department of Youth Services until he is 21 years old, State Police said in a statement.
