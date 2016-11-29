Raytheon to provide missile warning systems for Taiwan
The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raytheon a $26 million contract modification to supply Taiwan with upgraded missile warning radar centers. The U.S. Department of Defense says the contract is comprised of 100 percent foreign sales to the government of Taiwan.
