Eight-car crash snarls traffic on Route 128 in Woburn
Three people were taken to local hospitals after an eight-car crash on Route 128 in Woburn shut down four lanes and held up the afternoon commute, State Police said. The three people were being transported for "possible minor injuries," State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
