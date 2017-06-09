Wisconsin's wolf population on the rise, farmers say livestock is at risk
Wisconsin's wolf population is on the rise, and that's forcing farmers across the state to make changes to ensure the safety of their livestock. On Thursday the DNR released its annual over winter minimum count for Wisconsin's wolf population.
