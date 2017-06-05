WI Rapids "Recycling Rangers" Looking...

WI Rapids "Recycling Rangers" Looking for Volunteers

The "Recycling Rangers" were established in Wisconsin Rapids in 2009 when the city received a grant to increase the ways residents can recycle at public events. Carol Davis is a Team Leader for the "Recycling Rangers" and says they're looking for more volunteers who are at least 13-years-old and aren't afraid to get a little dirty.

