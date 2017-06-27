WI Rapids Approves Free Wifi at Two ParksTuesday, June 20WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Rapids City Council unanimously approved the addition of free wifi to Veterans and Mead Rapids View Parks Tuesday night. Mayor Zach Vruwink says this was done to try and give those who don't have internet at home another way to get the service.
