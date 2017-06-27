Rapids man charged with meth-fueled c...

Rapids man charged with meth-fueled crash Tuesday, June 13

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

A man responsible for the traffic-crash deaths of two women last fall is accused of being high on meth at the time. 31-year-old Gregory Kopelke of Wisconsin Rapids was formally charged in Wood County Circuit Court last week with two counts of homicide by drugged driving.

