Rapids man charged with meth-fueled crash Tuesday, June 13
A man responsible for the traffic-crash deaths of two women last fall is accused of being high on meth at the time. 31-year-old Gregory Kopelke of Wisconsin Rapids was formally charged in Wood County Circuit Court last week with two counts of homicide by drugged driving.
