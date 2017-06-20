Marathon Co. dispatcher to be recogni...

Marathon Co. dispatcher to be recognized in Madison

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WKOW-TV

When Marathon County Dispatcher Chad Zerkle answered a call from Rachel Renner back in August, he saved the life of an 18-month-old girl. The Wisconsin Rapids mother called the Marathon County Sheriff's Department when her daughter Rylee was choking on a plastic ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pacific International (Apr '06) Feb '17 Kim 115
Former Irving School House in Wisconsin Rapids (Jan '10) Aug '16 Bergy 22
News Pat, left, and Brad Pavloski were honored as As... (Nov '08) Jun '16 CastleRockAnglers... 2
Review: Prybuy.com (Aug '11) Jan '16 sam 6
News Wisconsin Rapids United Way to Provide Free Cel... (Jul '14) Apr '15 Almost amish 2
News Joshua Allen 'Josh' Halverson (Sep '10) Dec '14 Mike 3
Angela Schlangenhaft (Jun '14) Jun '14 Smarts 1
See all Wisconsin Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Rapids Forum Now

Wisconsin Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wisconsin Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,321 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC