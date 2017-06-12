Former prison worker sentenced for se...

Former prison worker sentenced for sex with inmate

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A Wisconsin Rapids woman will spend a year in federal prison for having sex with an inmate at a federal prison in Oxford where she worked. 44-year-old Amy Ziemann pled guilty in March to making a false statement to investigators and to soliciting false testimony before a grand jury.

