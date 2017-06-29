City of Wisconsin Rapids to receive financial assistance for lead service line replacement

The City of Wisconsin Rapids is one of 35 municipalities to complete a financial assistance agreement with the state that will allow the city to assist private property owners in fully replacing lead service lines that supply water to homes, schools and day care centers. Through the Lead Service Line Replacement Funding program for FY17, Wisconsin Rapids will receive $300,000 in financial assistance in the form of Principal Forgiveness , which means no debt is incurred on behalf of the municipality for these funds.

