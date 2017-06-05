"Caught Being Safe" Happening in Wisc...

"Caught Being Safe" Happening in Wisconsin Rapids

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has started a movement known as "Caught Being Safe" where officers will reward kids seen in the community doing safe things such as wearing a helmet while riding a bike or a life jacket near the water. Eric Daven, a Safety Officer with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, says local business have teamed with the police department to give out coupons.

