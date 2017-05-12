Wake Up Band Battle: Wisconsin Rapids...

Wake Up Band Battle: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln

Friday May 12

Week three of Band Battle went out with a bang! Students at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School played a few of their best tunes live on Wake Up Wisconsin! They're competing against other local high schools! An online popular vote will decide 50 percent of the score. Voting runs May 22-25.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI

