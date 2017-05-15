Stevens Point man pleads no contest in "Purple Knight" theft

A 50-year-old Stevens Point man, accused of stealing Dick Trickle's former race car known as the Purple Knight, pleaded no contest Monday, according to online Wood County court records. Langreck told investigators he knew his brother, Kenneth, owned the car - a 1970 Ford Mustang - after buying it from Trickle in 1978 for about $5,000, the criminal complaint said.

