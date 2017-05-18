Report: Biegel Has Foot Surgery

Report: Biegel Has Foot Surgery

Monday May 15

The start of Vince Biegel's storybook career for his home state team is on hold due to recent foot surgery. According to Rob Demovsky of WBAY-TV's Cover 2 and ESPN.com, the 4th round pick had the surgery last week to help correct a Jones fracture.

