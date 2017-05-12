PRMS Students present hand-crafted pe...

PRMS Students present hand-crafted pens for upcoming Honor Flight

Thursday May 11 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Wednesday afternoon, Prairie River Middle School Technology Education Teacher Pete McConnell was joined by a handful of students as well as Never Forgotten Honor Flight Co-Founder Lieutenant Colonel James Campbell, parents and MAPS staff and Board of Education members, for the official presentation of 100 hand crafted pens to be given to veterans participating in the next Honor Flight, to lift off from Central Wisconsin Airport on May 22; bound for the various war memorials in Washington D.C. The pens are a product of the "Freedom Pen" program, spearheaded by McConnell.

