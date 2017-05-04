Packers make Biegel's dream a reality...

Packers make Biegel's dream a reality, complete ten-member draft class

Monday May 1 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

From Wisconsin Rapids to the Wisconsin Badgers and now to the Green Bay Packers, the cheesehead dreams of Vince Biegel became a realization on Saturday. The Packers selected the former UW outside linebacker with the first pick of the fourth round .

